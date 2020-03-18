Sindh University extends last date for admission forms submission

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has extended last date for submission of admission forms of bachelor and master's degree morning and evening programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has extended last date for submission of admission forms of bachelor and master's degree morning and evening programmes.

According to announcement here on Wednesday from Director Admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, the last date for admission forms of second, third, fourth, fifth bachelor and master (Final) morning and evening classes 2020 has been extended up to April 17, 2020.

After expiry of last date, he informed that additional Rs. 1000/- will be charged along with admission fee for acceptance of admission forms.