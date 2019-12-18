UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Extends Last Date For Examination Forms Submission

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:07 PM

Sindh University extends last date for examination forms submission

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro informed here on Wednesday that last date for submission of Bachelor and Master's examination forms for Annual Examinations 2019 (Regular/External) of affiliated colleges has been extended

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro informed here on Wednesday that last date for submission of Bachelor and Master's examination forms for Annual Examinations 2019 (Regular/External) of affiliated colleges has been extended.

The interested candidates can submit examinations forms up to December 30, 2019 with late fee of Rs. 5000/- for appearance in B.A. (Regular/External) B.Com., B.Sc. B.Sc. Home Economics (Regular) Part-I and Part-II as well as M.A. Previous and final (External) Annual Examinations 2019 of affiliated colleges, he informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro December 2019

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber highlights latest developments in ..

26 minutes ago

Gatherings banned in parts of Delhi after India ci ..

4 minutes ago

HESCO Chief asks hundred percent outstanding dues ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Perplexed Over US Bill on Russia Sanctions ..

4 minutes ago

Hinduvta movement in India would endanger regional ..

4 minutes ago

FBR to curb under invoicing of imports

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.