Sindh University finalizes pre-admission test arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The meeting of the conveners of committees constituted for smooth conduct of pre admission test 2019 for bachelor degree programe in University of Sindh was held on Wednesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in the chair

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The meeting of the conveners of committees constituted for smooth conduct of pre admission test 2019 for bachelor degree programe in University of Sindh was held on Wednesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in the chair.

Director Admissions Ghualam Muhammad Bhutto updated the meeting on statistics regarding submission of online admission forms, state of preparedness and online availability of candidate admit cards.

Director Finance Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar presented break-up of the income incurred and expenses involved.

The other relevant officials reported on route plan, security cover, seating arrangement and other specific subjects.

Orientation to head invigilators as per partially revised test pattern was the special feature of the interface.

The Vice Chancellor eulogized the efforts of conveners of all committees, head invigilators and relevant staff for their hard work aimed at success of the test.

The Pro Vice Chancellors of various varsity campuses, Deans, Registrar, academic and administrative heads attended the meeting.