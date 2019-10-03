Sindh University formulates admission policy 2019

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over a meeting here on Thursday to consider admission policy 2020 of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over a meeting here on Thursday to consider admission policy 2020 of the varsity.

According to university spokesman, the meeting reviewed admission forms received online for pre-admission test for Master Degree Programmes for candidates of L.L.M. (Evening) degree programmes only that is set to take place on October 27 instant.

The meeting revoked its earlier decision of taking pre-admission test of BS Electronic Engineering and BS Telecommunication degree programmes on October 27, 2019 and resolved to take the test on November 2, 2019 as part of test for candidates of Bachelor degree programmes.

The decision transpired from university's candidate-friendly approach to prevent candidates coming from remote places not to travel twice. For, the candidates appearing for the above mentioned two disciplines would first take general merit test and would also appear in departmental aptitude test the same day that would be conducted in special blocks made to this effect.

The meeting also made it clear to candidates interest that Masters Test for departments/institutes other than law would not be conducted this time, instead the admission placement of the candidates would be determined on aggregate score based on marks of matriculation, intermediate and graduation examinations.The meeting also expressed satisfaction over continuing steady rise in the number of admission aspirants and shifting of the entire admission process to paperless format.

Earlier, Director Admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto briefed the meeting on multiple updates and developments related to admissions.

The campus focal persons, faculty deans, registrar, syndicate members and other honorable members of the admissions committee attended the meeting which also reviewed aspects relating to provision of best possible facilities to candidates and their accompanying parents and guardians, transparent conduct of the test and opportune announcement of the results.