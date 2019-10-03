UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Formulates Admission Policy 2019

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:37 PM

Sindh University formulates admission policy 2019

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over a meeting here on Thursday to consider admission policy 2020 of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over a meeting here on Thursday to consider admission policy 2020 of the varsity.

According to university spokesman, the meeting reviewed admission forms received online for pre-admission test for Master Degree Programmes for candidates of L.L.M. (Evening) degree programmes only that is set to take place on October 27 instant.

The meeting revoked its earlier decision of taking pre-admission test of BS Electronic Engineering and BS Telecommunication degree programmes on October 27, 2019 and resolved to take the test on November 2, 2019 as part of test for candidates of Bachelor degree programmes.

The decision transpired from university's candidate-friendly approach to prevent candidates coming from remote places not to travel twice. For, the candidates appearing for the above mentioned two disciplines would first take general merit test and would also appear in departmental aptitude test the same day that would be conducted in special blocks made to this effect.

The meeting also made it clear to candidates interest that Masters Test for departments/institutes other than law would not be conducted this time, instead the admission placement of the candidates would be determined on aggregate score based on marks of matriculation, intermediate and graduation examinations.The meeting also expressed satisfaction over continuing steady rise in the number of admission aspirants and shifting of the entire admission process to paperless format.

Earlier, Director Admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto briefed the meeting on multiple updates and developments related to admissions.

The campus focal persons, faculty deans, registrar, syndicate members and other honorable members of the admissions committee attended the meeting which also reviewed aspects relating to provision of best possible facilities to candidates and their accompanying parents and guardians, transparent conduct of the test and opportune announcement of the results.

Related Topics

Sindh Same Jamshoro October November 2019 2020 From Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

SBP sets up 20-bed makeshift hospital for Pak-Lank ..

4 minutes ago

Rai Taimoor condoles the death of cricketer Muhamm ..

4 minutes ago

Four police killed in Paris stabbing, attacker sho ..

4 minutes ago

South Koreans' Spending in Japan Down 60% in Augus ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Shocked by Fake News About Russian Special ..

9 minutes ago

Expert urges awareness training for improving cybe ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.