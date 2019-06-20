Sindh University hires consultant for Rs. 1.6 billion mega development project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Sindh University had hired a consultant for its Rs1.6 billion mega development project approved by the Higher education Commission ( HEC ), Islamabad

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the projects had been approved under the HEC's 'Strengthening and Upgrade of academic faculties at Sindh University Jamshoro'.

The SU's spokesman Nadir Mugheri said the consultant would prepare the engineering, drawing and design for the new buildings which were included in the mega project.

Quoting Adviser Planning and Development SU Sajid Qayoom Memon, he said the tender for the consultant was invited from the pre-qualified bidders and on the lowest bid the contract had been assigned to M/S Atif Nazir as consultant.

He said that the consultant company would prepare the engineering drawing and design of projects including building for social sciences faculty, botanical garden, extension of administrative building, three hostels including one each for boys, girls and the working women, and other HEC approved buildings.

He said after the approval accorded by the HEC authorities, the construction work on the mega projects would be initiated at the campus.

The spokesman said the SU had received Rs1.6 billion funding due to the efforts of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat.