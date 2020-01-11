UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Holds 201st Meeting Of Its Syndicate

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The 201st meeting of the Syndicate of University of Sindh Jamshoro was held on Saturday under the Chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat to discuss and resolve matters relating to smooth conduct of business at the varsity.

The meeting through amicable dialogues and discussions, executed in pleasant and cordial spirit; unanimously approved the minutes of its 200th meeting. The Vice Chancellor briefed the house on recent information technology advancements at the campus that included online admission, attendance and semester result upload innovations and introduction of E-portal as one-window service.

The meeting also constituted a committee to work in integration with already-established Admission Technical Committee to formulate recommendations to fill on general merit seats available against various quotas in the interest of affording talented, entrance-test-qualifying youth higher education opportunity in national interest.

The meeting also resolved to merge two already-set up committees working on framing uniform up- gradation/promotion policy for employees of grade 1 to 16 and officers of grade 17 to 20 with a view to present those recommendations to the honorable Syndicate for consideration and approval in its upcoming session; and thereafter to University Senate in its soon-to be-convened meeting; for which submission was being sent to Honorable Chief Minister/Chancellor Universities in Sindh through Secretary Universities and Boards.

Those who attended the meeting included Secretary to Chief Minister Sindh for Boards and Universities Muhammad Riazuddin Qureshi, Chief Minister's nominee former Chairperson Shah Latif Chair and former Chairperson Sindhi Language Authority Prof. Dr. Fahmida Hussain, Nominee of Chairman Higher Education Commission Islamabad former Federal Secretary Fazalullah Qureshi, Nominee of Chairperson Sindh Higher Education Commission former Federal Secretary Imtiaz Kazi, Justice Ali Saindino Metlo, MPA Kulsoom Akhtar Chandio, Vice Chancellor GCU Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh, Dean SU Faculty of Law Advocate Jhamat Jethanand, Principal Sindh Law College Hyderabad Advocate Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Syndicate elected members Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dr. Rafique Ahmed Lashari, Prof. Jamshed Baloch and Dr. Asadullah Buledi.

