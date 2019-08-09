UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Inks MoU With Newports Institute Of Communication & Economics

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Sindh University inks MoU with Newports Institute of Communication & Economics

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic, research, development and educational cooperation between University of Sindh Jamshoro and Newports Institute of Communication and Economics was signed at SU vice chancellor's office on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic, research, development and educational cooperation between University of Sindh Jamshoro and Newports Institute of Communication and Economics was signed at SU vice chancellor's office on Thursday.

The University of Sindh, Jamshoro was represented by the V Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and the New Ports Institute of Communication and Economics (NICE), Karachi by its Chancellor Dr. Huma Bokhari.

The MoU provides for the exchange of staff, scholars, students, academic information and materials in the belief that the research and education processes at both universities/ Institutes would be enhanced and that mutual understanding between their respective staff, scholars and students would be increased by the establishment of an exchange programme.

The University and the Institute agreed to promote the following exchange programmes based on their respective academic and education needs including help to promote culture, heritage and art of both institutions, establish a working group to promote collaboration and look for new avenues for cooperation, exchange of scholars and staff, exchange of undergraduate and graduate students, exchange of academic information and materials, joint research activities and publications, participation in conferences and academic meetings, other academic exchanges that both universities would agree to.

As per the signed MoU, both institutions shall designate a programme officer to develop and co-ordinate the specific programmes agreed upon.

