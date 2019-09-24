UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Jamshoro Organizes Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 07:08 PM

Sindh University jamshoro organizes exhibition

The Institute of Bio-Chemistry University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday organized an exhibition, showcasing incredibly amazing floral and plant project works made out of recycled material

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Institute of Bio-Chemistry University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday organized an exhibition, showcasing incredibly amazing floral and plant project works made out of recycled material.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Fateh Muhammad Burfat who was the chief guest on the occasion appreciated the efforts of Institute Associate Professor Dr. Ibtisam Tahir Ansari towards organizing and efficiently coordinating the event.

The Deans, academic and administrative heads, faculty and students in large number of the people visited the exhibition.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro Event

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

3 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

3 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.