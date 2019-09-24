Sindh University Jamshoro Organizes Exhibition
Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 07:08 PM
The Institute of Bio-Chemistry University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday organized an exhibition, showcasing incredibly amazing floral and plant project works made out of recycled material
The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.
Fateh Muhammad Burfat who was the chief guest on the occasion appreciated the efforts of Institute Associate Professor Dr. Ibtisam Tahir Ansari towards organizing and efficiently coordinating the event.
The Deans, academic and administrative heads, faculty and students in large number of the people visited the exhibition.