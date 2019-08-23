Sindh University launches E-Portal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Information Technology Services Centre University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday launched student-friendly E-portal designed exclusively to provide a wide range of online amenities to its 35000 on-campus student populace.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat inaugurated the state-of- the art, cutting-edge digital facility in a simple yet graceful ceremony at the Senate Hall of the Vice Chancellor Secretariat in the presence of campus pro vice chancellors, deans, academic and administrative heads, faculty, officers, employees and students.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor said that the university was leading all its sister public sector higher education institutions in online system advancements, a fact which had been duly endorsed and appreciated by Sindh Education Minister and asked to emulate example of online attendance system of University of Sindh.

Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that since the inception of his tenure as Vice Chancellor, University of Sindh, he has taken modernization of all systems in university campuses as number one priority because he understand the varsity would not progress until it fell in step with the ever-changing trends in technology.

The Director IT Services Centre Prof. Dr. Yasir Arafat Malkani in his welcome note highlighted essential attributes of the introduced amenity.

The E-portal would enable students to view the profile information that they had earlier shared with the university during the admission process, update their email and mobile contact numbers in order to remain constantly in touch with the university for seeking useful updates or notifications, monitor their attendance of current semester as well as previous semesters, see and print the marks sheets of any previous semester/year, apply for scholarships offered by the student financial aid office of the varsity, fill and submit student evaluation forms at the end of the semester to share their experience of learning during the whole semester, fill and submit semester examination forms, download various forms such as enrollment application,form for admission in the next higher class, application form for hostel accommodation all through one window service.

Further, the students would also be able to initiate online application process for acquiring eligibility certificate, enrollment card, hostel accommodation form and no dues certificates.

The E-portal was also anticipated to entail an extensive range of additional facility features in the near future. Those expected innovations include online inward/outward mail system, online result submission and processing system, online management system for procurement office of the varsity, online management system for HR and pay-roll, E-portal for research students and web portal for the University of Sindh alumni.