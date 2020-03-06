Sindh University management advices students to deposit admission fee

The Director Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro has advised the students to deposit admission fee of their next classes up to March 20, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Director Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro has advised the students to deposit admission fee of their next classes up to March 20, 2020.

In a statement here on Friday, the students of second, third, fourth and fifth semester bachelor's degree programme and master's programme of morning and evening classes should deposit their admission fees within due date.

After expiry of last date, the admission fee will be received along with late fee of Rs1000, he informed.