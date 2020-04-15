Sindh University mulls over initiating online education during campus closure

University of Sindh Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, supporting online education during campuses closure due to COVID-19, Wednesday stressed upon exploration of innovative options to cope academic losses

"We clearly see the government's far-sighted acumen and steely resolve for transition to online learning mode as the implacable virus does not promise an early let-up," he said and added that the University of Sindh endorses this decision in letter and spirit and it has already begun working on an implementable navigation plan to this effect.

The Vice Chancellor while chairing online video-conference meeting with Faculty of Education said the Faculty of Education has been one of the premier faculties and it would be among the first front lines at University of Sindh which embracing the proposed change to shift to online option.

He said that the university management was facing an academic crisis of the sorts, necessitating strategies to cope academic losses that were likely to incur on account of turbulence, disturbance and impediments caused by the pandemic which crippling institutions to carry on in normal course academic activity.

The university management needed to explore and introduce innovative, dramatic and novel online, virtual teaching-learning options to minimize academic and research damage that had become too very conspicuous in the ongoing epidemic crisis and subsequent mass immobility across the globe, he said.

The VC was joined in the online discussion by Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr. Saleha Parveen, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, heads of Institutes and departments and faculty members.