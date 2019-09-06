Sindh University observes Defence, Martyrs Day

September 06 is not merely the day to reiterate firm solemn pledge to protect sacred soil and ideological boundaries; but it is also the occasion to pay rich tribute to the martyr heroes who laid down their lives to defeat nefarious enemy deigns of invading our beloved homeland Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : September 06 is not merely the day to reiterate firm solemn pledge to protect sacred soil and ideological boundaries; but it is also the occasion to pay rich tribute to the martyr heroes who laid down their lives to defeat nefarious enemy deigns of invading our beloved homeland Pakistan

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential remarks at the commemoration ceremony of National Defense and Martyrs Day on Friday at Shaikh Ayaz auditorium of Arts Faculty of the varsity.

The ceremony was organized by Bureau of Students Tutorial, Guidance, Counseling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS).

The vice chancellor said that individual, social, cultural, political, religious and civil liberties they availed and enjoyed then were the fruits first, of the independence in 1947 and thereafter of the protection and preservation of that independence on September 6, 1965 when valiant officers and men of Pakistan Armed Forces dashed to dust the evil enemy advancement as the latter attacked to break into the boundaries of our motherland.

"Pakistan Army is one of the best of the forces in the world. Its innumerable sacrifices in the line of practical warfare and battling extremism and terrorism in the country remain unprecedented", Dr.

Burfat said.

The VC said that people of Sindh loved Pakistan as intensely, deeply and vociferously as masses from any other part of the country.

Greatly appreciating faculty, officers, employees and students for their ardent involvement, Dr. Burfat asserted that their over-enthusiastic fervent participation in Defense Day celebrations bespoke of the enormity of love they bore in their hearts for their dear country.

The Chairman, Youth Parliament Pakistan and famous electronic channel anchorperson Rizwan Jaffer presented a highly motivating speech on the occasion enthralling youth to the ecstatic degree of patriotism.

He enlightened youth about the historical contours of Pakistan by conducting a national quiz and by presenting prizes to those students who offered correct answers to his questions.

The day long celebrations started with a mega art exhibition showcasing around one hundred thematic artworks projecting sacrifices of armed forces of Pakistan made by exceptionally talented students of Institute of Art and Design of the varsity.

Brigadier Muhammad Taqqi Raja viewed the exhibition as event chief guest, taking keen personal interest in each work exhibited, discussing its various aspects with each separate artist; terming the entire endeavor a reflection of SU teachers' and students' immense love for Pakistan.