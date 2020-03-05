UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Obtains NACTE Accreditation For Teachers' Education

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:49 PM

The University of Sindh Jamshoro clinched yet another accolade as its two and a half year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) secondary programme has obtained accreditation from National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro clinched yet another accolade as its two and a half year Bachelor in education (B.Ed) secondary programme has obtained accreditation from National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE).

According to university spokesman, this excellence milestone comes to University of Sindh in continuation to several other programmes of Faculty of Education that had been accredited last year.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while expressing gratitude on the academic accomplishment congratulated Pro Vice Chancellor SU Campus Mirpur Khas Prof.

Dr. Imdad Ali Imsaili and SU Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr. Saleha Parveen.

The Dean Dr. Parveen called on Vice Chancellor to present him the accreditation certificate. The Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani and Director Institute of Biochemistry Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa were also present on the occasion.

