Sindh University organises training programme

A week long training programme under the title "Faculty Development Training Programme" has kicked off at the Areas Study Centre (ASC) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro, here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A week long training programme under the title "Faculty Development Training Programme" has kicked off at the Areas Study Centre ( ASC ) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro , here on Monday.

A total of 35 faculty members from different departments, institutes and centres of Sindh University attended the workshop which will continue till August 3, 2019.

The inaugural session was attended by the vice chancellor Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, director ASC Dr. Ghulam Akbar Mahessar, Program Coordinator Dr. Nazir Hussain Brohi and other higher officials of the university.

While highlighting the salient features of the training programme, the vice chancellor said that the main purpose of the activity was professional development of the faculty members and improvement of the quality of teaching, learning material and teaching techniques.

He added that the University of Sindh was a pioneer institution in the field of higher education and research with atleast 15 PhD holders in the Institute of English Language & Literature (IELL) and 40 PhD faculty in Institute of Information & Communication Technology (IICT).

"No university has PhD teachers in such a huge number, we are lucky enough that our students are being taught by foreign qualified PhD teachers.

It's a blessing", he said.

He said that committed and trained teaching faculty was the best way to ensure a bright future for students seeking admissions at the universities adding that the practicum was essential for teachers.

Dr. Burfat said that teachers were leaders of change who needed be trained in modern methods so that they might go in their classes and teach effectively with up-to-the-minute techniques and modus operandi.

He informed the audience that training would address academic, writing, communication as well as andragogical skills, microteaching and research practices.

Dr. Burfat urged the teaching community to leave no stone unturned for transfer of knowledge among students. "Seeking as much knowledge and getting higher studies is not issue but the actual issue is to transfer knowledge to others in a befitting way", he said.

The vice chancellor spoke on the role of professional development and trainings in detail. He said that trained teachers and professionalism were key to development.

He emphasised the need to expedite efforts to produce trained faculty members at universities in order to face different challenges in the field of higher education.