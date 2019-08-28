UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Organizes Certificate Award Ceremony

Wed 28th August 2019

The Pakistan Study Centre University of Sindh Wednesday organized certificate award ceremony at its Allama I.I. Kazi hall to give away participation certificates to the successful delegates of 3-day training workshop on Accounts Management Skills

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat who was the chief guest said that it was literally almost impossible for professional world to survive and thrive without first having gained competence in accounts management.

"Accounting is a pretty old business but accounts management is a pretty new phenomenon, wherein, the science of effective management is negotiated. We need to integrate this component of the field to the already prevalent domain of our syllabi," Dr. Burfat opined.

The Vice Chancellor lauded the services of Pakistan Study Centre Director Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar towards acquainting SU students with latest knowledge perspectives.

