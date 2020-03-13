UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Postpones Bachelor And Master Degree Annual Examinations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:56 PM

Sindh University postpones bachelor and master degree annual examinations

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday announced the postponement of bachelor and master degree annual examinations 2019 with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday announced the postponement of bachelor and master degree annual examinations 2019 with immediate effect.

The annual examinations 2019 of B.

A./B.Com./B.Sc. Part-II, M.A. (Final) and Final Professional M.B.B.S of affiliated colleges were scheduled to start from March 16, 2020, however, the university management has postponed these examinations till further order with immediate effect.

