Sindh University revises schedule for submission of Masters' exams forms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced the revised schedule for submission of examination forms of M.Com, M.E.C. and M.A. (Previous and Final) Postgraduate Regular Side Annual Examinations 2018

According to announcement, the candidates could submit the examination forms without late fee up to August 20, 2019, with late fee of Rs. 2500/- from August 21 to September 5 and with late fee of Rs. 5000/- from September 6 to 16, 2019.