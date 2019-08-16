UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Revises Schedule For Submission Of Masters' Exams Forms

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 07:19 PM

Sindh University revises schedule for submission of Masters' exams forms

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced the revised schedule for submission of examination forms of M.Com, M.E.C. and M.A. (Previous and Final) Postgraduate Regular Side Annual Examinations 2018

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced the revised schedule for submission of examination forms of M.Com, M.E.C. and M.A. (Previous and Final) Postgraduate Regular Side Annual Examinations 2018.

According to announcement, the candidates could submit the examination forms without late fee up to August 20, 2019, with late fee of Rs. 2500/- from August 21 to September 5 and with late fee of Rs. 5000/- from September 6 to 16, 2019.

