Sindh University set Jan13 last date for MBBS examination forms submission

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro informed here on Monday that last date for submission of examination forms of MBBS Final Professional Annual Examinations, 2019 in affiliated private medical colleges has been fixed as January 13, 2020.

The candidates could submit examination forms with late fee of Rs. 5000/- from January 14 to 20, 2020, he informed and added that schedule has already been dispatched to all private medical colleges which were affiliated with University of Sindh Jamshoro.