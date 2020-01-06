UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Set Jan13 Last Date For MBBS Examination Forms Submission

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

Sindh University set Jan13 last date for MBBS examination forms submission

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro informed here on Monday that last date for submission of examination forms of MBBS Final Professional Annual Examinations, 2019 in affiliated private medical colleges has been fixed as January 13, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro informed here on Monday that last date for submission of examination forms of MBBS Final Professional Annual Examinations, 2019 in affiliated private medical colleges has been fixed as January 13, 2020.

The candidates could submit examination forms with late fee of Rs. 5000/- from January 14 to 20, 2020, he informed and added that schedule has already been dispatched to all private medical colleges which were affiliated with University of Sindh Jamshoro.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro January 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAEFA transitional committee approves 2020 general ..

10 minutes ago

Decision to import cotton from Afghanistan, Centra ..

35 minutes ago

Sarfaraz Ahmed meets Pakistan U19 squad

41 minutes ago

Shane Warne puts up his cap on auction to raise fu ..

53 minutes ago

ADNEC kicks-off 2020 with major events throughout ..

55 minutes ago

Rain, gusty weather amid increased vehicular emiss ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.