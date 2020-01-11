UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Sets Jan.15 As Deadline To Submit Hostel Allotment Forms

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:27 AM

Sindh University sets Jan.15 as deadline to submit hostel allotment forms

The Hostel Provost (Boys) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced January 15, 2020, the last date for submission of hostel allotment forms by newly enrolled students of the academic year 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):The Hostel Provost (Boys) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced January 15, 2020, the last date for submission of hostel allotment forms by newly enrolled students of the academic year 2020.

According to university spokesman, the interested students of the academic year 2020 have been advised to obtain allotment forms from Habib Bank University of Sindh Branch and submit the same on due date at the office of Provost Boys Hostels. No form will be accepted after due date, the spokesman informed.

