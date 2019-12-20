Sindh University sets stage for Convocation 2017-18

The University of Sindh has set the stage for the academic convocation 2017-2018 at SMBB Convention Centre Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro on Saturday

According to university spokesman, all arrangements have been finalized to organize the convocation in befitting manner which would be presided over by Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Universities and Boards Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

On Friday, the convocation rehearsal was also held at SMBB Convention Center with participation of the candidates who would receive degrees at the grand academic event of the varsity, the spokesman added.