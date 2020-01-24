UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Sets Up Centralized Assessment System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:33 PM

Sindh University sets up centralized assessment system

The University of Sindh has first time in its history set up centralized assessment and coding centre for assessment of answer scripts; initially for its faculty of law affiliated colleges with a definite plan of its expansion to all other faculties

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The University of Sindh has first time in its history set up centralized assessment and coding centre for assessment of answer scripts; initially for its faculty of law affiliated colleges with a definite plan of its expansion to all other faculties.

The coding of answer scripts will render them anonymous zeroing therein all prospects of any foul play, informed university spokesman on Friday.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat inspected to his complete satisfaction the centralized assessment and coding centre where answer scripts were being coded and assessed.

Dr. Burfat said University of Sindh had now become a modern smart University having embraced latest technological innovations; adding that many more ultra-modern innovative features will be adopted in due course of time.

