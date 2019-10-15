UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Signs MoU With Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College Brunei

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:56 PM

Sindh University signs MoU with Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College Brunei

The University of Sindh Jamshoro here on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College Brunei Darussalam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):The University of Sindh Jamshoro here on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College Brunei Darussalam.

The spokesman of the University informed that Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat signed the MoU during his visit to Brunei on invitation of Haji Adanan Bi Haji Basar, the Vice Chancellor Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College.

The two varsity heads, flanked by top rank faculty and administrators from the host varsity signed MoU at International Convention Centre, Berakas, Negara, Brunei Darussalam.

Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while speaking on the occasion informed that the University of Sindh had signed MoU with various world varsities and these covenants have been yielding terrific results.

The VC University of Sindh Jamshoro also attended the 9th Academic Convocation of the university as chief guest where he briefed about rapid progress and reform frameworks which attained by University of Sindh during the last three years under his tenure as Vice Chancellor.

The university spokesman informed that the Chancellor Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Saadul Khairi Waddien also called on the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and expressed mutual resolve to implement the avowed commitments and to further foster cordial academic cooperation in the agreed-upon areas as per the signed MoU.

Related Topics

Sindh World Visit Progress Brunei Jamshoro From Top

Recent Stories

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

13 minutes ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

13 minutes ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

13 minutes ago

Shoigu, Esper Discuss Situation in Syria in Phone ..

13 minutes ago

Iran's Economy to Lose 9.5% in 2019 Amid US Sancti ..

17 minutes ago

HWAB organizes a ceremony to mark "World White Can ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.