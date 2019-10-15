Sindh University signs MoU with Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College Brunei

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):The University of Sindh Jamshoro here on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College Brunei Darussalam.

The spokesman of the University informed that Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat signed the MoU during his visit to Brunei on invitation of Haji Adanan Bi Haji Basar, the Vice Chancellor Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College.

The two varsity heads, flanked by top rank faculty and administrators from the host varsity signed MoU at International Convention Centre, Berakas, Negara, Brunei Darussalam.

Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while speaking on the occasion informed that the University of Sindh had signed MoU with various world varsities and these covenants have been yielding terrific results.

The VC University of Sindh Jamshoro also attended the 9th Academic Convocation of the university as chief guest where he briefed about rapid progress and reform frameworks which attained by University of Sindh during the last three years under his tenure as Vice Chancellor.

The university spokesman informed that the Chancellor Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Saadul Khairi Waddien also called on the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and expressed mutual resolve to implement the avowed commitments and to further foster cordial academic cooperation in the agreed-upon areas as per the signed MoU.