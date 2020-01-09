UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University STAGS Organizes Awareness Seminar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:58 PM

Sindh University STAGS organizes awareness seminar

The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) in collaboration with Sindh Cultural and Literary Association Canada organized daylong awareness seminar on "Higher Education Opportunities in Canada" at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Faculty of Arts on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) in collaboration with Sindh Cultural and Literary Association Canada organized daylong awareness seminar on "Higher education Opportunities in Canada" at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Faculty of Arts on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over the event while Mubashir Mullick was the Keynote Speaker on the occasion.

Dr Burfat in his presidential remarks said that such events served as catalysts to the varsity youth who possessed enormous potential and talent but lacked the requisite awareness to widen their academic and professional outreach.

Thanking the Canadian Pakistani guests and appreciating the role of Bureau of STAGS and its Director Dr Sumera Umrani, the Vice Chancellor said the seminar contents would inspire youth to find their way to the world varsities including Canada.

Keynote Speaker Mubashir Mullick, by way of power point presentation, highlighted the broad counters of academic prospects in Canada that included admission process, universities available, fee structure, lodging boarding facilities, visa procedure, scholarships, useful websites and links.

Other office-bearers of CLAC Canada including Khair Muhammad Kolachi, Sahib Khan Sahani, Imran Ahmed Shaikh and Prof. Wazir Ali Rattar also addressed the large number of faculty, officers and students who participated in the seminar.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Education Canada Visa Event

Recent Stories

Man commits suicide after failure to provide warm ..

4 minutes ago

Canadian Traveler Rosie Babrielle turns Muslim

41 minutes ago

ACWA Power expands its geographic footprint by ent ..

44 minutes ago

Masood praises performance of AJK Ombudsman

45 minutes ago

Excise Dept collects Rs 39311 million in six month ..

41 seconds ago

OIC Meeting to Finalize Internal Regulations Of Wo ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.