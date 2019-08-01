UrduPoint.com
Sindh University To Celebrate Independence Day With Enthusiasm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:42 PM

The University of Sindh Jamshoro on Thursday announced to mark Independence Day on August 14 in a substantive and distinct way

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro on Thursday announced to mark Independence Day on August 14 in a substantive and distinct way.

The university spokesman informed that the varsity has decided to carry out day-long activities in collaboration with Jamshoro district Police.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Fateh Muhammad Burfat and Senior Superintendent Police Jamshoro Touqeer Muhammad Naeem.

Among the multiple events are plantation ceremonies under the aegis of Prime Minister of Pakistan's slogan of 'Clean Pakistan-Green Pakistan', flag march by alert contingents of Sindh Police, national anthem in tune with the principal flag-hoisting ceremony at Islamabad, flag-hoisting ceremony, rendering of national songs and friendly cricket match between SU Eleven and District Police Eleven.

The programmes also include debates and dialogues among youth focusing on inculcation and promotion of patriotic sentiment among them.

The Dean faculty of social sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani, Incharge plantation Dr. Nabila Shah Jilani, Provost Boys Hostels Ghulam Saqib Buriro and Director sports Ajved Ahmed Bhatti were also present in the meeting.

