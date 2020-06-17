Sindh University to go for online semester exams

In continuation to previously held meeting, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday presided over another video link meeting to appraise options as regarded smooth conduct of semester examinations due in August instant

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :In continuation to previously held meeting, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday presided over another video link meeting to appraise options as regarded smooth conduct of semester examinations due in August instant.

The meeting attended by Deans of all academic faculties, Registrar, Controllers of Semester as well as Annual Examinations and Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) resolved to conduct examinations via online mode, finalize agenda to this effect to place it in the soon-to be-convened meeting of the Academic Council of the Varsity for formal consent, and to impart Varsity faculty hands-on training to set and administer question papers and to successfully and effectively deal with other technical and conceptual examination-related issues.