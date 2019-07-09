UrduPoint.com
Sindh University To Reopen On July 15 After Summer Vacation

Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:42 PM

All academic institutes and other related sections of the University of Sindh would be reopened on July 15 after completion of summer vacations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :All academic institutes and other related sections of the University of Sindh would be reopened on July 15 after completion of summer vacations.

The management of the University of Sindh has decided to start classes from July 15 while students have been advised to ensure their attendance in their classes on above mentioned date.

A meeting was held on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat which was attended by the Registrar, all Deans and heads of the concerned departments.

All the Deans and heads of the departments have presented progress reports regarding time table of their respective classes.

It was decided that time table and duration of all classes will remain same as it was before the vacation while titles would be tagged at the doors of classes for guidance of the concerned students.

The meeting also decided to start all classes from July 15 and directed the concerned students to attend their classes as per given schedule. All teachers have been directed to record attendance of their students from the day first and start course work forthwith.

