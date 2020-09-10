Sindh University to resume classes from September 15

The Deans Committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to gradually resume classes of all academic departments from September 15, 2020 under strict observance of standard operating procedures against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deans Committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to gradually resume classes of all academic departments from September 15, 2020 under strict observance of standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

According to the decisions of the committee which met on Thursday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, in the first phase classes of final year of all disciplines will be resumed with directives to students to strictly adopt SOPs. In the meantime, the students of first, second and third years as well as M.

Phil and PhD will continue their academic activities online.

� The meeting also reviewed the progress of first semester online examinations and expressed satisfaction over it. The meeting also discussed at length about preparation for admissions in all disciplines under Academic Year 2021.

The Vice Chancellor on the occasion informed the participants of the meeting that Higher education Commission Islamabad has released grant to University of Sindh for purchase of 10 new buses and these buses will be included in the transport fleet after completion of codal formalities.