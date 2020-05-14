Sindh University to start online classes from June 1

A special zoom cloud meeting of the Academic Council of Sindh University held on Thursday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has decided online execution of classes from June 1, 2020 through self-developed Learning Management System (LMS).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A special zoom cloud meeting of the Academic Council of Sindh University held on Thursday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has decided online execution of classes from June 1, 2020 through self-developed Learning Management System (LMS).

According to university spokesman, the meeting also unanimously resolved its assent to the interviews already taken from candidates aspiring for admission to MS/M.Phil and PhD degree programmes of study at the varsity in addition to imparting of consent to hold research seminars for the said courses of studies for the candidates who were completing prescribed requirements and formalities for the same.

The meeting termed LMS a praiseworthy development and extended accolades to Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Director Sindh University internet Services Prof. Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani, Director ORIC Dr. Zeeshan Ali Bhatti and Director QEC Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani for having developed and designed efficient LMS alternative to offshoot the pandemic obstacle in the academic flow.

The Director Sindh University Internet Service shared an impressive practical demonstration, explaining as to how LMS would work, emphasizing brand new features they had advanced in the system and mentioning the aspects that are further to be added.

The Vice Chancellor informed the meeting that two parallel studies were being conducted, one by Dr. Sumera Umrani and another by Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani to assess student preparedness for online teaching learning adding that the said studies had accrued as many as 13000 student responses in just three to four days which reflected how ingenious university students were in the use of technology for academic purposes.

The meeting on the occasion also expressed grief and sorrow on the demise of fathers of president Sindh University Teachers Association Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah and Director Procurement and IMCS Professor Dr. Kamran Ali Brohi respectively and the better half of senior officer Muhammad Anwar Channa.

Out of 120 members, 75 including pro vice chancellors and focal persons of all additional campuses, deans of all faculties, all academic heads and other members participated in the meeting.