UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University To Train Faculty In Online Teaching

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:56 PM

Sindh University to train faculty in online teaching

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Friday said that the university management had planned to commence the training of faculty in online teaching by mid of May

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Friday said that the university management had planned to commence the training of faculty in online teaching by mid of May.

The university management fully aware that all teachers might not be well-versed in using virtual method of teaching, therefore it is planned to organize special training sessions for them so that they could gain required skills and competence, he expressed these views while presiding over an online meeting with stakeholders from Faculty of Law.

Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad said Faculty of Law had been one of the most important faculties and that it would embrace without hesitation the proposed plan to shift to online option.

He was joined in online discussion by Dean of the Faculty Jhamat Jethanand, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Institute Directors, Department Chairpersons and other faculty members.

The Dean Faculty of Law informed the meeting that all teachers had already conferred 40 marks assignments to students that would be counted for the midterm examinations.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro May All From

Recent Stories

QWP donates coronavirus protective kits

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan assures to provide fund ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest killer of wife and proclaimed offend ..

4 minutes ago

UK's COVID-19 Hospital Deaths Rise by 847 to 14,57 ..

4 minutes ago

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ..

8 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Oman Rises b ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.