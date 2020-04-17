Sindh University to train faculty in online teaching

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Friday said that the university management had planned to commence the training of faculty in online teaching by mid of May

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Friday said that the university management had planned to commence the training of faculty in online teaching by mid of May.

The university management fully aware that all teachers might not be well-versed in using virtual method of teaching, therefore it is planned to organize special training sessions for them so that they could gain required skills and competence, he expressed these views while presiding over an online meeting with stakeholders from Faculty of Law.

Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad said Faculty of Law had been one of the most important faculties and that it would embrace without hesitation the proposed plan to shift to online option.

He was joined in online discussion by Dean of the Faculty Jhamat Jethanand, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Institute Directors, Department Chairpersons and other faculty members.

The Dean Faculty of Law informed the meeting that all teachers had already conferred 40 marks assignments to students that would be counted for the midterm examinations.