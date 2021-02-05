Sindh University turns out to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Sindh University organized a huge protest rally at main campus of University of Sindh, Jasmhoro on Friday to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh University organized a huge protest rally at main campus of University of Sindh, Jasmhoro on Friday to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sidddique Kalhoro, led the rally in which a large number of teachers, officers, employees and students participated to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and reiterated their resolve to continue their support for the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

The really was commenced from Allama I.I Kazi Chowk which was culminated at the central library where participants carrying banners, placards inscribed with pro-Kashmir catchphrases in their hands chanted slogans in favour oppressed people of IIOJ&K.

They also raised slogans against aggression and belligerence of Indian forces on Kashmiris living in occupied valley.

Addressing the rally, the Vice Chancellor Kalhoro said Kahsmir was Pakistan's lifeline, respiratory cord and inseparable identity whereas the Indian belligerence on innocent Kashmiris was unacceptable.

"We are in utter solidarity with people of Kashmir and we gallantly believe in their irrefutable right to freedom, India must not suppress their right to self � determination", he said.

Dr. Kalhoro said people of Pakistan always saluted the sacrifices rendered by people of Kashmir in their selfless struggle for their freedom.

The Vice Chancellor said that the University of Sindh had taken out the rally to categorically express solidarity to its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, adding that the stakeholders of the varsity in particular and as a nation in general were with them. "We second and support their just struggle for what we believe is their due undeniable right", Dr. Kalhoro said.

He said Kashmir was unbreakable part of Pakistan and Kashmiris were not alone in their struggle which would be continued till its logical conclusion.

The vice chancellor appealed to the United Nations to exert pressure upon India to withdraw revocation of the special status granted to Kashmiris under Indian constituion's article 370 which, he said, had been the subject of dispute.

Registrar, pro vice chancellors of various SU campuses, deans of faculties and academic as well as administrative heads also participated in the rally.