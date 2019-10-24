Sindh University Vice Chancellor pays visit to Institute of Plant Sciences

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday visited institute of plant sciences of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday visited institute of plant sciences of the varsity.

The Director Dr. Sadaf Tabassum Qureshi and other senior and junior faculty members briefed the Vice Chancellor about the performance of the Institute, the university spokesman informed and added that the VC walked into the classrooms, mingled with the students and asked them questions regarding their syllabus, attendance and academic work.

The visit was meant as a monitoring move to ascertain preparedness of all things essential for teaching- learning process and attendance of students and teachers in the interest of smooth conduct of classes, the spokesman added.