UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Vice Chancellor Pays Visit To Institute Of Plant Sciences

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

Sindh University Vice Chancellor pays visit to Institute of Plant Sciences

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday visited institute of plant sciences of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday visited institute of plant sciences of the varsity.

The Director Dr. Sadaf Tabassum Qureshi and other senior and junior faculty members briefed the Vice Chancellor about the performance of the Institute, the university spokesman informed and added that the VC walked into the classrooms, mingled with the students and asked them questions regarding their syllabus, attendance and academic work.

The visit was meant as a monitoring move to ascertain preparedness of all things essential for teaching- learning process and attendance of students and teachers in the interest of smooth conduct of classes, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Jamshoro All

Recent Stories

Arfa Software Technology Park turns pink for Breas ..

32 minutes ago

Tropical weather situation over Arabian Sea will n ..

41 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms ratings of Attock Cement Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Seminar on behavioral,psychiatric disorders held a ..

5 minutes ago

Designated Romanian Prime Minister Unveils List of ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh University eulogizes services of Prof. Akhta ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.