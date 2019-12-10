Sindh University Vice Chancellor reviews academic convocation arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat here on Tuesday presided over the meeting of the organizing committee to review the arrangements of academic convocation 2017-18 to be held on December 21, 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat here on Tuesday presided over the meeting of the organizing committee to review the arrangements of academic convocation 2017-18 to be held on December 21, 2019

The meeting was attended among others by Secretary Convocation/Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr.

Abdullah Dayo, conveners of all sub- committees including Pro-Vice-Chancellor Campus Mirpurkhas Prof. Dr. Imdad Ali Ismaili.

The conveners of sub-committees presented the report regarding the volume of work covered by each one of them, up until then. The Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction over the updates shared.

The organizing committee also visited the specified venue of the event and inspected hall management plan, seating and security aspects.