Sindh University vice chancellor visits campus to inspect commencement of classes after vacation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh University vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat on Monday visited the campus and inspected the commencement of classes at various departments and institutes as the varsity reopened after the summer vacations.

The Vice Chancellor himself observed that all things were in place for the new academic session that kicked off effectively.

Initially, Dr Burfat paid a surprise visit to Institute of English Language and Literature and then headed to Institute of Art & Design and Institute of Information and Communication Technology. The visit was meant as a monitoring move to ascertain preparedness of all things essential for teaching- learning- research cycle at the varsity.

Talking to various academic heads, faculty and students during the inspection, the vice chancellor said those students, who did not attend their classes on very first day of reopening the varsity, must be marked as absent and no concession in this regard will ever be given to them at any cost.

He said that only fewer than 10 percent of eligible youth in Pakistan were able to make their education to tertiary level; emphasizing that those who got an opportunity to study in the university must concentrate on their studies.

Terming those youth as "a blessed minority" who made their way to university for higher education, he said that they need to make the most of the available rare opportunity.

Dr. Burfat also categorically called out to those students who had still not turned up for classes to report immediately at their respective departments/ institutes to avert the adverse prospect of dropout or term-back in case they failed to obtain eighty percent attendance as mandatory pre-qualification to take examinations towards the end of the semester.

During the visit, the vice chancellor checked teachers' muster rolls, sought updates on academic issues from department/ institute heads, met members of the ministerial staff and stressed on the need for cohesive teamwork to take mission of the university forward on positive lines.

Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi and Prof. Dr. Imdad Ali Ismaili were also present on the occasion.