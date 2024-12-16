Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD And 110 MPhil Degrees
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 11:16 PM
The 151st meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of Sindh University, Jamshoro was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. (Emeritus) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro. The board approved the awarding of 37 PhD and 110 MPhil degrees
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The 151st meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of Sindh University, Jamshoro was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. (Emeritus) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro. The board approved the awarding of 37 PhD and 110 MPhil degrees.
The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr Arfana Mallah, Prof. Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Prof Dr. Saima Qayoom Memon, Prof. Dr Hafiz Munir Ahmed Khan, Prof. Dr Muhammad Khan Sangi, Prof. Dr Nizamuddin Channa, Prof. Dr Rafiq Chandio, Prof.
Dr Javed Ahmed Chandio, Prof. Dr Abdul Sattar Almani, Prof. Dr Altaf Nizamani, Prof. Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Prof. Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh and Dr Autif Hussain Mangi.
According to the University spokesperson, recipients of these advanced degrees have been invited to receive their certificates at the university's academic convocation, scheduled for December 23-24, 2024.
Eligible candidates are required to apply online through the university's E-Portal, which will be made operational shortly.
Recent Stories
Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees
Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Ra ..
Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad
Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Business and Human Rights
Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA told
Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings
Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head-on, foreign help won’t work
Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) delegation in China to explore market ..
Politics of extremism multiplies problems: Nasir Shah
KPITB finalizes Digital Transformation Policy-Roadmap 2030
Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care completes planning of leadership
More Stories From Education
-
Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees6 minutes ago
-
Punjab University organizes seminar on ‘Belt & Road Initiative5 hours ago
-
KU VC visits admission fee counters in university5 hours ago
-
Punjab University exams postponed5 hours ago
-
IIUI marks World Day of Arabic Language5 hours ago
-
King Saud University and IMC Krems University sign cooperation agreement5 hours ago
-
SALU signs MoU with American Institute of Pakistan Studies5 hours ago
-
UoT students awarded certificates, cash prizes in competitions of NAB3 days ago
-
Federal Board organise national conference on examination system3 days ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela4 days ago
-
ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'4 days ago
-
Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spent : Lt Gen Babar Ift ..4 days ago