Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 11:16 PM

The 151st meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of Sindh University, Jamshoro was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. (Emeritus) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro. The board approved the awarding of 37 PhD and 110 MPhil degrees

The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr Arfana Mallah, Prof. Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Prof Dr. Saima Qayoom Memon, Prof. Dr Hafiz Munir Ahmed Khan, Prof. Dr Muhammad Khan Sangi, Prof. Dr Nizamuddin Channa, Prof. Dr Rafiq Chandio, Prof.

Dr Javed Ahmed Chandio, Prof. Dr Abdul Sattar Almani, Prof. Dr Altaf Nizamani, Prof. Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Prof. Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh and Dr Autif Hussain Mangi.

According to the University spokesperson, recipients of these advanced degrees have been invited to receive their certificates at the university's academic convocation, scheduled for December 23-24, 2024.

Eligible candidates are required to apply online through the university's E-Portal, which will be made operational shortly.

