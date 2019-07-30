Sindh University Jamshoro admission committee in its meeting has decided to fix the eligibility criteria for admissions to various disciplines of bachelor and masters degree programs for the academic year 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh University Jamshoro admission committee in its meeting has decided to fix the eligibility criteria for admissions to various disciplines of bachelor and masters degree programs for the academic year 2020

The committee resolved that the candidates shall have to score a minimum of 40% in the pre-entry test to be eligible for admissions to the different disciplines of the varsity announcing that the entrance test will be conducted by Sindh University Testing Service (SUTS) for the open category.

Headed by Sindh University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, the meeting was attended by all the members of the admission committee.

The committee also decided to conduct pre-entrance test for admissions to various disciplines of master's degree program on October 20 and bachelor programs on November 2, 2019.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Burfat said that the eligibility criteria for the upcoming admissions was being fixed at 40% adding that it will come into effect from the academic year 2020.

He said that admission tests would further be standardized from the next enrollments so that the competent candidates might make their way to seeking favorite choices at Sindh University.