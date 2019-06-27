UrduPoint.com
Sindh University's Deans Committee Decides To Conduct Pre Entrance Test For PhD Programs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:49 PM

Sindh University's Deans Committee decides to conduct pre entrance test for PhD programs

The Deans Committee of Sindh University, Jamshoro, has decided to conduct pre entrance test for admissions to PhD programs in all the disciplines from the academic year 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Deans Committee of Sindh University, Jamshoro, has decided to conduct pre entrance test for admissions to PhD programs in all the disciplines from the academic year 2020.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, those candidates would have to appear in the test who did not provide valid graduate record examination (GRE) general certificate with 50 score or GRE subject certificate with 60 score.

At a meeting in SU Jamshoro on Wednesday, chaired by vice chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, the committee fixed 70 marks as the passing score for the aspirants who would appear in pre entry test.

The test would be conducted by Sindh University Testing Centre as per guidelines of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

The meeting approved to give admissions to the candidates of commerce and business administration as per pattern of the enrollments done in other disciplines including English, Physics Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science and many other departments for the academic year 2019.

Addressing the meeting, the vice chancellor Dr Burfat said the uniform policy for admissions to PhD programs would be ensured at the campus by strictly following the rules and guidelines of higher education commission (HEC) Islamabad.

He said that he would not leg behind the decision taken by the statutory bodies of the varsity at any costs and would provide admission to PhD programs solely on merit.

Director graduate studies Dr Sarfraz Ali Tunio briefed the members about the completion of M. Phil admission process.

He told that after the approval granted by the Deans Committee, his directorate would complete the remaining admissions to PhD in commerce and business administration departments latest by July 15, 2019.

