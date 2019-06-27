The President of Sindh Science Society and Professor at Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IICT), Sindh University, Prof Dr Azhar Ali Shah represented Pakistan in Iran hosted first Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) meeting of the executive committee (EC) members

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):The President of Sindh Science Society and Professor at Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IICT), Sindh University, Prof Dr Azhar Ali Shah represented Pakistan in Iran hosted first Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) meeting of the executive committee (EC) members.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the 3-day meeting of ISE executive council was held in Sheeraz city of Iran where a number of representatives from different Organizations of Islamic World (OIC) countries attended.

Dr Shah was nominated by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology on recommendations of the SU's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

Addressing the moot, Shah lauded the services of ISC for holding the productive meeting.

He talked about the performance of universities in Pakistan and their global ranking.

Dr Shah touched upon the budgetary provisions, number of national and international students studying as well as faculty members, governance mechanism, scientific achievements, ranking methods and quality assurance of the Pakistani varsities.

"The ranking of Islamic world's universities in universal ranking systems including ISC World Universities Rankings need to be improved", he suggested.

He said the ISC was established to promote technical and scientific cooperation among Muslim scientists especially in making scientific publications accessible throughout the Islamic world.

"Besides promoting academic and scientific cooperation among Islamic countries, the ISC also fosters cooperation between the Islamic world and other counties as well," said Dr Shah.