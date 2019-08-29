Sindh versity observes international youth day

The Bureau of Students, Tutorial Guidance Counseling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS) in collaboration with Research Development Foundation (RDF) Thursday organized a serene ceremony to mark International Youth Day at Shaikh Ayaz auditorium of Faculty of Arts of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):The Bureau of Students, Tutorial Guidance Counseling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS) in collaboration with Research Development Foundation (RDF) Thursday organized a serene ceremony to mark International Youth Day at Shaikh Ayaz auditorium of Faculty of Arts of the varsity.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat who chaired the ceremony said that youth constituted 64 percent of the population of the country adding that the given majority population pocket needed to forge their way ahead with absolute confidence and self-trust.

The enrollment of 35 thousand students in University of Sindh is a massive energy and resource brigade, poised to serve Pakistan to the best of their ability and strength, Dr. Burfat stressed and added that every success in the world was in fact an outcome of long series of hardships and failures.

The Executive Director RDF Ashfaq Ahmed Soomro said students of University of Sindh were lucky to have an eminent scholar, loving individual and a highly dedicated person like Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat as the varsity Vice Chancellor who was endeavoring day in and day out for the progress of Sindh, Pakistan and youth.

The Project Manager RDF Kazim Syed said youth possessed enormous talent that needed appropriate outlet to turn into contribution.

The Provost Marvi Girsl Hostel University of Sindh Waheeda Baloch emphasized the need for more opportunities for Girls students.

The Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani in her welcome note briefed the objectives of organizing the ceremony.

On the occasion, SU students Nimrah Shaikh, Afsana Lakher and Touqeer Ali shared success stories from their life and career.Theatre performance with the theme "The Journey of Success" was also presented by SU students.

Later, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh and the Executive Director RDF signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at provision of professional training and grooming to SU youth.

Among others, Pro vice chancellor, deans, academic and administrative heads, faculty, officers, employees and students in huge number attended the event.