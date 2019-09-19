UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Versity Organizes Youth Convention

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 06:25 PM

Sindh versity organizes Youth convention

As a significant co-curricular move forward, the Institute of Business Administration University of Sindh in collaboration with the Ultimate Associate and Sindh Youth Affairs Department, Thursday, organized daylong "Rise and Shine Youth Empowerment Convention 2019" at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :As a significant co-curricular move forward, the Institute of business Administration University of Sindh in collaboration with the Ultimate Associate and Sindh Youth Affairs Department, Thursday, organized daylong "Rise and Shine Youth Empowerment Convention 2019" at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat who presided over the convention said in his presidential remarks that youth comprised the largest population pocket of Pakistan possessing extraordinary zeal and a patriotic poise to take Pakistan to dizzy heights of progress.

"Youth are my power. 35,000 SU students I reckon my might and muscle. My heart swells with pride when I get to see youth making it big in their careers", he asserted and added that those who were opposing him were in fact jealous of his performance and of his popularity among SU students.

Earlier, Director IBA Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah in his welcome note highlighted the objectives of the convention.

Panel discussions on the themes "Digital Media Crisis and the Role of Journalists" and "CSS, PCS and Law Examination Dynamics" marked the immense significance of the convention. Journalist and electronic media icon Naz Sahito, Mazhar Sethar, Zahida Abro, Sunjai Kumar Mithrani, SSP Khairpur Mirs Umar Tufial, Barrister Jawad Qureshi, organizer of the Ultimate Associate Abdul Malik Khatian and others were among the panelists.The panelists lauded the services rendered by the Prof. Burfat towards uplift of the Alma Mater.

On the occasion, souvenir shield was presented by the organizers to the Vice Chancellor, whereas appreciation certificates were given away to the guest speakers and panelists.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Progress Khairpur 2019 Media Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Huawei Rethinks the Smartphone with its Ground-Bre ..

18 minutes ago

Moscow Seriously Concerned About Attack on Saudi A ..

54 seconds ago

Guizhou to invest 20 bln yuan to step up 5G constr ..

56 seconds ago

Fahad Malik murder case hearing adjourned till Sep ..

1 minute ago

China May Rethink Geopolitical Strategy as Saudi O ..

7 minutes ago

KP Governor removes VC Bannu varsity over controve ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.