Sindh versity organizes Youth convention

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :As a significant co-curricular move forward, the Institute of business Administration University of Sindh in collaboration with the Ultimate Associate and Sindh Youth Affairs Department, Thursday, organized daylong "Rise and Shine Youth Empowerment Convention 2019 " at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat who presided over the convention said in his presidential remarks that youth comprised the largest population pocket of Pakistan possessing extraordinary zeal and a patriotic poise to take Pakistan to dizzy heights of progress.

"Youth are my power. 35,000 SU students I reckon my might and muscle. My heart swells with pride when I get to see youth making it big in their careers", he asserted and added that those who were opposing him were in fact jealous of his performance and of his popularity among SU students.

Earlier, Director IBA Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah in his welcome note highlighted the objectives of the convention.

Panel discussions on the themes "Digital Media Crisis and the Role of Journalists" and "CSS, PCS and Law Examination Dynamics" marked the immense significance of the convention. Journalist and electronic media icon Naz Sahito, Mazhar Sethar, Zahida Abro, Sunjai Kumar Mithrani, SSP Khairpur Mirs Umar Tufial, Barrister Jawad Qureshi, organizer of the Ultimate Associate Abdul Malik Khatian and others were among the panelists.The panelists lauded the services rendered by the Prof. Burfat towards uplift of the Alma Mater.

On the occasion, souvenir shield was presented by the organizers to the Vice Chancellor, whereas appreciation certificates were given away to the guest speakers and panelists.