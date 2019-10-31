Sindhi Language Authority to organize 5 - day book fair from Nov 04

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will organize a 5- day book fair from November , 04 to 8, 2019 here at Dr. NA Baloch hall, Hyderabad

According to the programme, book fair will be inaugurated by Secretary Culture and Chairman of Sindhi Language Authority, Parvez Ahmad Sehar on Monday (November, 04).

The spokesman of Sindhi Language Authority, Saleem Jarwar said first time Sindhi Adabi board, Dr. NA Baloch Institute, Sindheology Institute, Sindhica academy, Sindhi Sahat Ghar, Mau Publication, Peacock publication, Roshni Publication, Amrita publication, Naon Niapo and publications would set up stalls and sale their books on 50% discounted rates.

A book "Lafzan ja Deep" written by secretary SLA and writer Shabnam Gul will be launched during book fair.