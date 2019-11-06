Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has organized a grand book fair that attracted many book lovers including children and youngsters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has organized a grand book fair that attracted many book lovers including children and youngsters.

The book fair was inaugurated by Secretary Culture, Tourism and Antiquities and Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Parvaiz Ahmed Seehar.

The secretary culture also expressed satisfaction over availability of books on concessional prices.

In this event many well known institutes of Sindh and publishing houses were participating, Seehar said and added that such type of healthy activities provide an incentive to the readers.

He said books could be good companion of yougsters, adding SLA would organize such type of book fairs in other cities of the province.

The secretary Sindhi Language Authority and well known writter Shabnum Gul advised the parents and teachers to take away mobile phones from their children by handing over them books instead.

She said there were many book lovers in Sindh while large number of people used to read newspapers daily.

Apart from Qaleech kitab ghar of sindhi Language Authority, institute of sindhology, Sindhi Adabi board, Mirza Qaleech chair, Dr. N.A Baloch institute, Siraj institute, Sindhica publication, kachho publication and many other organizations contribute their efforts for book reading habit in this memorable event.

The grand book fair will remain continue till November, 08, 2019.