UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Shuts Schools, Taiwan Bars Foreigners To Battle Outbreaks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 03:51 PM

Singapore shuts schools, Taiwan bars foreigners to battle outbreaks

Singapore will close schools from Wednesday as authorities warned new coronavirus strains such as the one first detected in India were affecting more children

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Singapore will close schools from Wednesday as authorities warned new coronavirus strains such as the one first detected in India were affecting more children.

Taiwan also shut schools in the capital Taipei to control an outbreak, and the island banned all foreigners from entry or transit for a month unless they had a residency card.

Both governments have been tightening restrictions to fight a recent rise in cases, after remaining relatively unscathed during the pandemic compared with the rest of the world.

Authorities in Singapore said Sunday that Primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges would shift to full home-based learning from Wednesday until the end of the school term on May 28.

The announcement came after Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in eight months. Some of the cases involved children linked to a cluster at a tuition centre.

An additional 21 local transmissions were reported Monday.

Related Topics

India World Singapore Taipei May Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 86 L ..

8 minutes ago

European Commission Is Worried Over Destruction of ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

Moscow Is Forced to React to Kiev's Steps But Rema ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Officials Slam German Police for Using Vio ..

5 minutes ago

German Regulator Gives Go-Ahead to Nord Stream 2 C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.