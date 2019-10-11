Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) admission Test for 2019-20 on Oct 13

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) is holding Admission Test on October 13 at the Karachi Expo Centre at 10:00 am.
This was announced in a statement on Friday.