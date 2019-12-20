Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology organizes Major Adeel Shahid Symposium, Drone Competition

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized Major Adeel Shahid Shaheed Symposium and Drone Competition in connection with the SSUET Silver Jubilee celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized Major Adeel Shahid Shaheed Symposium and Drone Competition in connection with the SSUET Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Renowned industrialist Bashir Jan Muhammad was chief guest of the event which was largely attended by faculty members and students, said a statement on Thursday.

SSUET Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin inaugurated the Symposium and Competition.

Speaking on the occasion, SSUET Chancellor, Jawaid Anwar said that the Symposium and Drone Completion was held to pay tribute to the martyrs especially Major Adeel Shahid Shaheed, who sacrificed his life at Pak-Afghan border.

The Drone Competition was held because Major Adeel Shahid was an expert in Drone Technology, he added.

Students of different colleges and universities including NED University, Iqra University, NUST, UIT, Dawood University and others took part in the event.

Students presented outstanding projects that reflected the creative potential and their capability.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, said that Sir Syed University focuses on promoting research culture and seeks to develop links between academia and industry. In this context, this event is a milestone in projecting indigenous research, talents and resources.