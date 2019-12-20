UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sir Syed University Of Engineering And Technology Organizes Major Adeel Shahid Symposium, Drone Competition

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:08 AM

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology organizes Major Adeel Shahid Symposium, Drone Competition

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized Major Adeel Shahid Shaheed Symposium and Drone Competition in connection with the SSUET Silver Jubilee celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized Major Adeel Shahid Shaheed Symposium and Drone Competition in connection with the SSUET Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Renowned industrialist Bashir Jan Muhammad was chief guest of the event which was largely attended by faculty members and students, said a statement on Thursday.

SSUET Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin inaugurated the Symposium and Competition.

Speaking on the occasion, SSUET Chancellor, Jawaid Anwar said that the Symposium and Drone Completion was held to pay tribute to the martyrs especially Major Adeel Shahid Shaheed, who sacrificed his life at Pak-Afghan border.

The Drone Competition was held because Major Adeel Shahid was an expert in Drone Technology, he added.

Students of different colleges and universities including NED University, Iqra University, NUST, UIT, Dawood University and others took part in the event.

Students presented outstanding projects that reflected the creative potential and their capability.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, said that Sir Syed University focuses on promoting research culture and seeks to develop links between academia and industry. In this context, this event is a milestone in projecting indigenous research, talents and resources.

Related Topics

Drone Technology Martyrs Shaheed University Of Engineering And Technology Border Silver Event Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

56 minutes ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

26 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro ready to legalize mining on ind ..

26 minutes ago

US, India to Co-Develop Several Defense Projects - ..

26 minutes ago

ICCROM-Sharjah concludes ‘International first ai ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss North ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.