UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sir Syed University Of Engineering & Technology Silver Jubilee Celebrations Ends

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:13 PM

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology Silver Jubilee celebrations ends

Silver Jubilee celebrations of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has been concluded with a dinner at the campus here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Silver Jubilee celebrations of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has been concluded with a dinner at the campus here.

Speaking on the occasion, SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar stressed the need to to adopt the education system of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan based on tolerance, patience and coexistence, said a statement on Thursday.

Following his ideology, Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) had formed Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) in the first phase and the SSUET in the second phase.

He said "in pursuit of our 'mohsaneen' we recently launched SSUET Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security which is a unique centre of its own kind and it will connect students to the new technology.

" Jawaid Anwar said that SSUET Alumni was taking interest in their Alma affairs and they were cooperating with us to make testing lab effective and functional at the campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said Sir Syed University was a progressive and dynamic educational institution that functions according to the philosophy of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

General Secretary of AMUOBA Muhammad Arshad Khan said that after the debacle of 1857 War of Independence, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan laid foundation to an academic institute in 1862 that led to the formation of Pakistan.

Earlier, presenting welcome address, Registrar of the university Syed Sarfraz Ali said that teachings of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan have been beacon of light for successful journey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Aligarh Independence Silver Muslim

Recent Stories

PHC moved over contemptuous language against CJ Se ..

13 minutes ago

Construction sector leads business activities acqu ..

29 minutes ago

Dacoits shoot injure man for having nothing from h ..

32 seconds ago

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Soum Province, No ..

34 minutes ago

TEVTA considering commercialisation of services, t ..

33 seconds ago

FIA conducts raid at PML-N’s central office in M ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.