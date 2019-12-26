Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology Silver Jubilee celebrations ends

Silver Jubilee celebrations of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has been concluded with a dinner at the campus here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Silver Jubilee celebrations of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has been concluded with a dinner at the campus here.

Speaking on the occasion, SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar stressed the need to to adopt the education system of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan based on tolerance, patience and coexistence, said a statement on Thursday.

Following his ideology, Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) had formed Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) in the first phase and the SSUET in the second phase.

He said "in pursuit of our 'mohsaneen' we recently launched SSUET Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security which is a unique centre of its own kind and it will connect students to the new technology.

" Jawaid Anwar said that SSUET Alumni was taking interest in their Alma affairs and they were cooperating with us to make testing lab effective and functional at the campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said Sir Syed University was a progressive and dynamic educational institution that functions according to the philosophy of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

General Secretary of AMUOBA Muhammad Arshad Khan said that after the debacle of 1857 War of Independence, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan laid foundation to an academic institute in 1862 that led to the formation of Pakistan.

Earlier, presenting welcome address, Registrar of the university Syed Sarfraz Ali said that teachings of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan have been beacon of light for successful journey.