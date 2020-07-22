Sir Syed University starts Online Admission Test

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has started Online Aptitude Test for admission in different disciplines of the university

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has started Online Aptitude Test for admission in different disciplines of the university.

The candidates from all over Pakistan including Gilgit, Biltistan and Azad Kashmir appeared in an hour-long test, said a statement on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, is personally monitoring the whole admission process, and taking necessary effective measures on spot to ensure merit-based transparency.