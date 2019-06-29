SIUT organized two batches of student volunteer program during the current summer vacation of educational institutions in which students participated in voluntary community service at SIUT

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :SIUT organized two batches of student volunteer program during the current summer vacation of educational institutions in which students participated in voluntary community service at SIUT.

The first summer batch i.e. Batch 52 was held from 17th to 22nd June and the second from 24th to 29th June 2019 respectively.

The certificate awarding ceremony of the 53rd batch was held Saturday at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). SIUT has been organizing these programs since the past 13 years to initiate and motivate the young generation of our country towards getting an insight into the realities of life faced by our underprivileged population at large and also the measures that how one can contribute their part in alleviating these issues.

Prof. Adib Rizvi said that he is very pleased that this program has been well recognized by students, parents and teachers and has received a tremendous response which is realized every year by the exceeded number of applicants than the available seats.

The program inculcates & infuses in them the motivation and inspiration to tackle these issues confronted by our society ranging from poverty, lack of education and poor healthcare. He pointed out that our future is in the hand of young generation and we should understand our responsibility to help them understand the societal values. He further stressed that the basic principle of every community service is based on empathy, compassion and commitment.

Prof Anwar Naqvi made out a presentation for the audience outlining the entire activities in the program. He said that this comprehensive program is based on a 6 days (30 hours) well-structured schedule in which students visited and spent time in various departments including OPDs, Dialysis, Transplantation, Lithotripsy, Radiology, Clinical Laboratory, Clinical Skills Lab, Basic Nursing Skills, Cancer, Hepato-gastroenterology and Medical and Surgical sciences. The students were encouraged to interactively communicate & engage themselves with the admitted patients as well as the outpatients particularly the children patients. A representative of Pakistan Red Crescent Society conducted hands on interactive session of Basic First Aid Measures & Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation which proved to be a very benefiting session for the enthusiastic participants.

In certificate awarding ceremony, the large number of participants included parents, teachers, students and staff members including medical professionals. The event entailed speech presentations by the volunteers, Parents sharing their views, Performance by SIUT Patients & Volunteers and Experience sharing by SIUT's transplant and dialysis patients.

The crowd burst into applause when Ms. Zainab Imran (SIUT Volunteer), sang the song of SIUT "Aao Milkar Baantain SUKH"