Six More Schools Closed Due To Covid-19 Cases In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 03:54 PM

The district adminstration Mardan on Wednesday closed six more schools for 10 days after positive reports of coronavirus cases among students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The district adminstration Mardan on Wednesday closed six more schools for 10 days after positive reports of coronavirus cases among students.

In the wake of increasing number of positive cases of Covid-19, the schools shut down include government higher secondary school Kati Garhi Katlang ,girls high school Lundkhor Takht Bhai, girls high school Bakri Banda city school junior Clcampus, girls high school Shamsi road and government girls middle school Baji gahar Mardan.

The district administration has issued instructions that persons who tested positive to remain quarantine for 14 days at their homes.

The employees of schools and students above 12 years age would be not allowed without vaccination.

The Tehsil Municipal Adminstration (TMA) has been instructed to conduct disinfectants spray at closed schools.

The spokesperson for the district administration said that health department has been instructed to provide all facilities to families tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the details, a total of 15 schools have been closed so far in Mardan.

