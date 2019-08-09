UrduPoint.com
Six Week Long Skilled-base Programme For New Faculties Concludes At HEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :A six-week skills based faculty professional development programme for newly appointed faculty members concluded under the auspices of the National academy of Higher education (NAHE), Islamabad.

Twenty-six newly inducted faculty members from various Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan attended the programme, a press release said on Friday.

The programme was developed with emphasis on principles and practices of effective teaching and research as core capacities of a faculty member, and to equip new faculty members with strategies and tools to overcome challenges of learners and develop in students critical thinking and practical skills.

Keeping in view the need to have an all-round performance by faculty members, the programme provided an immersive experience to transfer essential knowledge, skills and attitudes in three different themes, including Teaching and Learning; Research and University Governance; and Leadership.

The participants were provided an opportunity to get hands-on training and informative sessions on topics of Basic Teaching and Learning, Lesson Planning, Micro teaching, Course Designing, Student-centered Learning, Technology-inbuilt Learning, Research Design, Analyzing Research results, Writing Winning Research Proposals, Managing a Research Team, Disseminating Research, Research and Aligning Impact, Convergent Research Class, Community-based Research, Entrepreneurship and Commercialization, HEIs Governance, HEI Advancement, Communication, Building a Network, Self-Governance, Mentoring and Incorporating Leadership Qualities.

Member Operations and Planning HEC, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari while speaking as chief guest in the certificate distribution ceremony, appreciated efforts of NAHE for organizing the workshop.

He said that the programme has provided a foundation and development plan for new faculty members to be involved and grow towards leadership in academic governance.

Marri emphasized on the important role of teachers as mentors, adding that this training would serve as a catalyst and help them further build their competencies.

Speaking on the occasion Fida Hussain, Director General NAHE appreciated efforts of Dr. Steven Burain, Lead Trainer of the Programme, and all other trainers. He also appreciated the participants for showing interest in this learning opportunity and encouraged them to remain engaged in life-long learning and disseminate their experiences and knowledge.

Dr. Steven Burain congratulated the participants on completion of the course and motivated them to remain focused towards their journey to become excellent teachers and researchers.

Apart from training sessions, the participants visited various HEIs of Islamabad.

