Sixth MUN conference begins in Mehran University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The sixth three days long Model United Nations (MUN) Conference has begun at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology from Friday.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili who presided over the inaugural session of conference said that student activism in fronts of curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular in the varsity was helping them to get space and opportunities to have positive discussions for exploring new vistas of development in all fields of life.

The universities were responsible not only to produce quality engineers but also build the character of the future leaders of the country, he said and added that unemployment has emerged as one of leading issues and there is the need to meet the challenge by creating job opportunities for jobless youth of the country.

He underlined the need of bringing sustainable development adding that the task could only be achieve when higher learning institutions will produce the caliber which could be able to meet the challenges of the modern world by effective utilization of available resources.

The digital technology has potential to create maximum job opportunities for jobless youth, he said and called upon the students to focus their attention in acquiring knowledge so that they could get jobs not only in the field of digital technology but also in other sectors.

The vice chancellor said that events like MUN conference inculcated in students teamwork spirit, helped them enhance their self confidence, grow more tolerant, get attuned to the habit of active listening, be able to overcome fear of public speaking, learn to effectively communicate and negotiate, achieve ability to take independent decisions, judge judiciously and; thus more passionately and powerfully contribute to national and global well-being and progress.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali while speaking on the occasion highlighted objectives for organizing MUN conference.